x299 raid5 to a x99 raid5

I have a MSI x299 with a 9800x running my media server. I am using four 9TB drives using the boards onboard raid controller and doing raid5. This system is overkill.



I recently purchased a gigabyte x99 with a 5820k from the forum here.



Can I easily just plug in the drivers on the new board and have the raid5 be preserved, or will I need to back everything up and then build a new array?





Thanks-