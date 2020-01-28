x299 not stable using manual voltage

Just as a preface, I'm a quite experienced OC'er...but a relative n00b to Skylake-X OCing. I know that the x299 platform and Skylake X is a beast to try to OC. Between the extreme multitude of voltages, multipliers, AVX, etc., it can be quite daunting in trying to attain a stable OC. Currently, I've OC'd my 9980XE to 4.5Ghz @ 1.163V (manual), with AVX offsets at 12 and 12. I ran through a battery of stability tests, including Realbench, AIDA64, Cinebench, and Furmark. I was using it this way for a month. There were no signs of instability. Or so I thought... I decided yesterday to try OCCT, and the system shuts off immediately. Same for Prime95. After 2 entire nights of trying to figure it out, I said **** it and finally set all the CPU and its related voltages (Vcore, CPU input, cache, etc. etc.) back to Auto. Lo and behold, the system was completely STABLE. Anytime I do anything with manual voltages, doing any type of OCCT or Prime 95 testing immediately causes the system to shut down, which is OCP (over-current protection). I found the switch in the BIOS to prevent it from happening. This switch is ignored if SVID control is enabled. Through all my testing, no matter what I do, Auto voltage is stable, whereas anything I ever do with Offset, Adaptive, or Manual triggers an instant OCP shutdown. For giggles, I set everything back to defaults, made sure Auto voltages were set, and proceeded to set the AVX to 5 and AVX 512 to 5, and ensured that the switch to prevent OCP was set to 1023.875A (the default setting of Auto or a too low value is what causes the OCP shutdown). This yields 3.9Ghz for an AVX 512 operation. Doing OCCT with Small Data Set and AVX 512, I was able to run for 20 minutes straight with the system completely rock solid: no shutting down. The CPU temps and the VRM temps were both 102C. Granted, it's only 20 minutes, but I'm 100% sure I can push it and find stability, since it's running this way on AVX offset 6 and AVX offset 10 right now (I'm just being overly cautious and conservative). I then proceeded to stress test for 12 hours with OCCT and Realbench with no issues. It's rock solid at this point. This was completely surprising to me. I usually know that you can find a stable OC using manual voltage, or with the new architectures, adaptive or offset, but any combination of adaptive or offset I use results in an almost immediate random OCP shutdown. Leaving the voltages on Auto brings back stability and prevents the system from shutting down. That goes for any type of CPU load: AVX, AVX 512, non AVX, mixed, whatever. What could be causing this type of behavior? Here is a pic of the voltages at full AVX 512 load @ 3.9Ghz. {} Here are my rig specs, shamelessly lifted from my first WCing thread. --------------------------------------------------------- https://hardforum.com/threads/my-first-watercooled-build-9980xe-rtx-2080ti-etc.1987324/ CPU: Intel 9980XE Motherboard: Asus WS x299 Sage Pro/10G RAM: 128GB G Skill RGB Z GPU: MSI nVidia RTX 2080 Ti Seahawk EK GPU support bracket: CloverTale Graphics card support bracket Sound: Sound Blaster Z PCI-E PSU: Seasonic Snow Silent 1050W Case: Fractal Define R6 USB C Triple monitors: Asus PG279Q (x2), BenQ BL3201PH (x1) I went with 1/2" tubing for my build. The watercooling specs are as follows: Radiator: MO-RA 420 Pro Fans: Noctua NF-A14 PWM fans (x18) <--- [yeah that's not a typo] Reservoirs: Heatkiller Tube 150 (x2) Pump: Watercool D5 Vario (x2) Tubing: Mayhems 1/2" clear tubing Fittings: All XSPC compression fittings Valves: XSPC black chrome (x2) [for outlet] Liquid: Plain distilled water, no color Biocide: Mayhems Extreme biocide ---------------------------------------------------------