Picked up one of these for 51.00 at work I had a black one but this one has a green rubber grip. Also the top plastic is pretty nice

Regular price was 67.00 they are going for 100.00-110.00 on ebay. The Elite controllers I don't care for they are too damn heavy if you ask me I had two of themone of them got a bad USB connection after a year or two of use too afraid to use the other one which I won on the Intel Retail Edge site.