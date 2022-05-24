WV-CW864A CCTV camera

1. Hello to anyone reading this. For a while I could not get the right solution for the power connectivity for this camera but finally I have it connected to the right power source and connected to my monitor.

2. Every time I power on the camera itself the camera in the dome starts making a repetitive glitchy movement. The screen on the monitor flickers. There is no clear video showing.

3. I do not have this connected to a switch or any joystick controller.

4. I have a power source that is 24 V AC, which is what is recommended in the manual.

5. I have tried to contact Panasonic and their customer service is not the good at all.

6. If anyone has any information on this I would really appreciate it. Thank you