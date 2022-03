Alarm input connector

Alarm output connector

Video output connector

Data port

Power cord for heater

Power connector for camera

Hello, I am looking for a way to test all the cable connections that are on my cctv camera. I have a WV-CW864A CCTV camera.The cables attached to it areIf anyone knows how I can check if these cables on my camera are functioning properly at a cheap cost, I would really appreciate it. Thanks