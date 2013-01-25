WUProp badges and recognition

I realized that I only need 10 more projects over 100 hours to get my second star in bronze, and I currently have 2 at 58 hours I can finish in under a day, and 2 more at 13 hours I can finish in maybe two. After the WCG Christmas Challenge, I think I'm going to go through all my old BOINC projects I haven't run in a while a get 100 hours here and there. Should easily be good for the second star, and maybe even a third!