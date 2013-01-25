WUProp badges and recognition

Gilthanis

Gilthanis

[H]ard|DCer of the Year - 2014
Joined
Jan 29, 2006
Messages
7,985
I have my first badge. 20 applications with at least 100 hours of run time.
 
Gilthanis

Gilthanis

[H]ard|DCer of the Year - 2014
Joined
Jan 29, 2006
Messages
7,985
Two bronze stars (40 apps with 100 hours each)
 
Gilthanis

Gilthanis

[H]ard|DCer of the Year - 2014
Joined
Jan 29, 2006
Messages
7,985
I now have my first Silver star. (20 apps with 250 hours each)
 
Gilthanis

Gilthanis

[H]ard|DCer of the Year - 2014
Joined
Jan 29, 2006
Messages
7,985
I got my first Gold star. (20 apps with 500 hours each)
 
J

Jathanis

[H]ard|DCer of the Month - Feb. 2013
Joined
Apr 22, 2008
Messages
985
Since Gilthanis seems to be having all the fun on this thread - first star: Silver --> Gold
 
J

Jathanis

[H]ard|DCer of the Month - Feb. 2013
Joined
Apr 22, 2008
Messages
985
I realized that I only need 10 more projects over 100 hours to get my second star in bronze, and I currently have 2 at 58 hours I can finish in under a day, and 2 more at 13 hours I can finish in maybe two. After the WCG Christmas Challenge, I think I'm going to go through all my old BOINC projects I haven't run in a while a get 100 hours here and there. Should easily be good for the second star, and maybe even a third! :D
 
Gilthanis

Gilthanis

[H]ard|DCer of the Year - 2014
Joined
Jan 29, 2006
Messages
7,985
I have a theoretical 7th Bronze Star now.

Good job Jathanis.
 
J

Jathanis

[H]ard|DCer of the Month - Feb. 2013
Joined
Apr 22, 2008
Messages
985
Star 1 turned Ruby some time back, and got my 2nd star - bronze!
 
K

Kai

[H]ard|DCer of the Month - February 2014
Joined
May 31, 2005
Messages
1,002
Two stars, one ruby and one silver.
 
K

Kai

[H]ard|DCer of the Month - February 2014
Joined
May 31, 2005
Messages
1,002
Well done. Soon you'll be joining the ranks of that "Steve" fellow that has reached the limit in badges.
 
R

RFGuy_KCCO

DCOTM x4, [H]ard|DCer of the Year 2019
Joined
Sep 23, 2006
Messages
890
Just got my third star overnight, so I now have one gold, one silver, and one bronze star.
 
