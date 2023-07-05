Wunderkind builds 'fully compliant RISC-V computer' entirely inside Terraria, then plays Pong on it

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 10,437
Thought I posted about this before, but can't find the post
"A dedicated and possibly magical Terraria player over at the From Scratch YouTube channel has done something that, most likely, I won't fully understand for as long as I live. With only the aid of a mod called WireHead—which "maintains full compatibility with the vanilla wiring system but reimplements it in a much more efficient manner"—Xander Naumenko managed to build a "fully compliant RISC-V computer" inside the 2D game. It even has specs:
Naumenko says he used a vast array of in-game logic gates—switches which are fundamentally either off or on—to build his Terraria PC, but the way the game's circuits work means that "a lot of traditional circuits have to be redesigned" to fit a "new paradigm" which is fundamentally not how circuits work in real life. So, you know, nothing too hard. Just reinventing circuits. We've all been there.
I probably can't go into much greater detail about Naumenko's process without mangling the science behind it, so you should go watch the full 15-minute video or check out the project's GitHub page if you want to see how he did it. I do want to call out his "Pitch" for the Terraria PC though, which I reckon will touch the hearts of all us who have had to deal with the evolution of computers over the last couple of decades."
Source: https://www.pcgamer.com/wunderkind-...tirely-inside-terraria-then-plays-pong-on-it/
