Wu-Tang ARPG in development

https://www.pcgamer.com/a-wu-tang-clan-action-rpg-is-rumored-to-be-in-development/

"Codenamed Project Shaolin, the game is a third-person action-RPG according to the report, with a beefy campaign of "a couple of dozen hours" and support for four-player co-op. It will offer seasonal content drops and other updates, through both procedural endgame dungeons and hand-made events. The Wu-Tang Clan will also be directly involved as the creators of the game's soundtrack."

Considering my work mug bears the Wu logo and all I play really is ARPG's....

takemymoney.jpg


WU. TANG!!
 
