WTT: Asus Gaming OC RTX 4090 for Radeon 7900 XTX

P

pandora's box

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Sep 7, 2004
Messages
4,818
Wanting to trade my Asus Gaming OC RTX 4090 for a Radeon 7900 XTX + cash. Amount of cash depending on model of 7900 XTX. Please private message me with cash amount and model of 7900 XTX. Card was purchased mid-December 2022.

Recently downgraded to a 1440P 240hz monitor from a 120hz 4K monitor and I don't need the power that the 4090 provides.

Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/42220/

Open to local trades in North-East Ohio and surrounding areas.

IMG_2092.JPGIMG_2094.JPGIMG_2095.JPGIMG_2096.JPG
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top