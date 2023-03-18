WTT: Asus Gaming OC RTX 4090 for Radeon 7900 XTX

pandora's box
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Sep 7, 2004
- Messages
- 4,818
Wanting to trade my Asus Gaming OC RTX 4090 for a Radeon 7900 XTX + cash. Amount of cash depending on model of 7900 XTX. Please private message me with cash amount and model of 7900 XTX. Card was purchased mid-December 2022.
Recently downgraded to a 1440P 240hz monitor from a 120hz 4K monitor and I don't need the power that the 4090 provides.
Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/42220/
Open to local trades in North-East Ohio and surrounding areas.
Recently downgraded to a 1440P 240hz monitor from a 120hz 4K monitor and I don't need the power that the 4090 provides.
Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/42220/
Open to local trades in North-East Ohio and surrounding areas.