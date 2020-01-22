WTT: 2080 ti FE for 2080 Super.

Thinking about downsizing a six-month old 2080ti FE for a 2080 Super. I have changed cases for an itx case and well the 2080ti is a bit of a big boy in terms of heat.

Nothing wrong with it at all, great awesome card. In the deal I'd be looking for a 2080 Super (brand not too important) but might need a little $$ in the deal.

I have the box for mine and I'd want yours to be complete as well.

PM me with what you might have for offer.
 
an offer but still looking. I am not against selling outright but PM me if that is an interest for you. I'd prefer to find a top of the food chain 2080 super though.
 
