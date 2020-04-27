WTS: Swiftech 240mm rads + EK D5 X-Top Rev 2 WTB: 1060 6GB and B450 Mobo and Air cooler

S

SlvrDragon50

Limp Gawd
Joined
Apr 28, 2013
Messages
332
Crossposted on Reddit.

Swiftech 240mm RadI thought these were QPs, but the FPI measures around 16 which is neither QP or XP. Anyways, they perform great. Never had any leaks when in my system, see pics for fins.$70 shipped for both
EK D5 X-Top Rev 2Old pump top, but it's an extremely good top. I like to trash talk EK, but this is one of the best tops and outperforms the newer Revo last I checked. I've moved to a res/pump combo so no longer need this.$45 shipped including the pump mounting bracket
Timestamps:
http://imgur.com/EEMdUfX
http://imgur.com/aS7wt85
http://imgur.com/rTrktVu

I am also looking for any GTX1060 as long as it's 6GB. Looking to pay $100 shipped.
And then I am looking for a B450 mobo that has at least 4 SATA slots. I prefer an mATX board, but ATX might be okay. Looking to pay less than $90 shipped as that is the amount a new ASRock Pro 4 costs.
Also looking for an air cooler, something better than a Hyper 212 as that is what i currently have. Something like a Noctua.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top