Wts, some Ethereum

Looking to sell around .1 eth or less. $4600 spot price for whatever quanity. Looking for PayPal (I'll unfortunately have to eat the g&s fee), or cash in colorado. Only good traders please. I have heat under the same username and have traded well in the past.
Between the dentist and the dmv my cash has run low. Looking to sell some prosperous ethereum to ease the struggle. Buy it now! Keep it till eth hits 10k, trade it for btc, gamble it or whatever.
