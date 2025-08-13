  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Wts, some Ethereum

C

cdabc123

Supreme [H]ardness
2FA
Joined
Jun 21, 2016
Messages
4,944
Looking to sell around .1 eth or less. $4600 spot price for whatever quanity. Looking for PayPal (I'll unfortunately have to eat the g&s fee), or cash in colorado. Only good traders please. I have heat under the same username and have traded well in the past.

Between the dentist and the dmv my cash has run low. Looking to sell some prosperous ethereum to ease the struggle. Buy it now! Keep it till eth hits 10k, trade it for btc, gamble it or whatever.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top