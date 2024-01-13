WTS ryzen 9 7950x combo

troisanh

Looking to sell used white Galax rtx 4070 that has been sitting used after purchased here last month.

Was going to upgrade kids computer that plans never worked out, anyhow price is SOLD shipped via PP F&F - jordan12

Heatware in sig and i expect buyer to have feedback, thanks for looking and good day.

AM5 combo:
- msi x670e carbon (NIB)
- used ryzen 7950x
- used corsair 64gb (32gbx2) ddr5 5600
price is $550 shipped via PP F&F unless you want G&S (add 4%)
 

ttt with updates:

msi carbon x670e - NIB
ryzen 9 7950x - used
64gb ddr5 6000 amd exp kit (F5-6000J3040G32GX2-TZ5NR) or 32gb ddr5 6000 corsair kit - still deciding

Will get pictures up this afternoon along with pricing. Sorry had long eventful weekend with the snow.
 
