WTS Multiple Lenovo T series Laptops

Hey guys I have the following available.
Lenovo T560 - 16gb Ram , i7 2.60ghz , 250gb HD $200
Lenovo T560 - 8gb Ram , i7 2.60ghz , 250gb HD $175
Lenovo T570 - 8gb Ram , i7 2.6hz , 250gb HD $200
Lenovo T580 - 16gb Ram , i7 1.80ghz , 250gb $250
Units in very good cosmetic shape , pics available. I am going to try and upgrade that T570 to 16gb Ram.
Windows 10 on all of them , freshly cleaned.
Include 90w chargers on the regular lenovos and USB-C charger for the T580.
Want them all? Send me a message. I am located in Northeast PA and can meet around there and NJ
Lenovo T560 - 16gb Ram , i7 2.60ghz , 250gb HD $200
Lenovo T560 - 8gb Ram , i7 2.60ghz , 250gb HD $175
Lenovo T570 - 8gb Ram , i7 2.6hz , 250gb HD $200
Lenovo T580 - 16gb Ram , i7 1.80ghz , 250gb $250
Units in very good cosmetic shape , pics available. I am going to try and upgrade that T570 to 16gb Ram.
Windows 10 on all of them , freshly cleaned.
Include 90w chargers on the regular lenovos and USB-C charger for the T580.
Want them all? Send me a message. I am located in Northeast PA and can meet around there and NJ