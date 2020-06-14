WTS - Intel Core i7 5960X / Crucial 4 x 4GB DDR4 / ASUS Rampage 5 Extreme / Corsair H105 AIO Cooler

I want to sell my CPU / Ram / Motherboard / SSD combo here.



Specs:

Intel Core i7 5960X - works stable at 4.44 Ghz

Crucial DDR4 - 2400 - 4 x 4GB - can overclock much higher

Asus Rampage 5 Extreme X99

Corsair H105 AIO Cooler with 2 x F12 Noctua PWM fans

Asking $650 for the combo



SSD - Intel 730 480 GB MLC SSD - $110



heatware: madgun