WTS - Intel Core i7 5960X / Crucial 4 x 4GB DDR4 / ASUS Rampage 5 Extreme / Corsair H105 AIO Cooler

M

madgun

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 11, 2006
Messages
1,777
I want to sell my CPU / Ram / Motherboard / SSD combo here.

Specs:
Intel Core i7 5960X - works stable at 4.44 Ghz
Crucial DDR4 - 2400 - 4 x 4GB - can overclock much higher
Asus Rampage 5 Extreme X99
Corsair H105 AIO Cooler with 2 x F12 Noctua PWM fans
Asking $650 for the combo

SSD - Intel 730 480 GB MLC SSD - $110

heatware: madgun
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top