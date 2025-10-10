  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
WTS: Intel Battlefield 6 Phantom Edition

Like everyone else I have an Intel Gamers Bundle Battlefield 6 Phantom Edition
$45 Paypal or Venmo

Get the Battlefield™ 6 Phantom Edition** and receive:

  • Full Game Download
  • Battlefield Pro Token
    • 1 Token redeemable against the season of first play
    • Includes the season’s Battle Pass, 25 Tier Skips, exclusive rewards, and more
  • The Phantom Pack, featuring:
    • Phantom Squad: 4 Soldier Skins: Crossbones, Mirage, Specter, Wraith
    • “Glimmer” Melee Knife Weapon Skin
    • “Shrouded” M433 Weapon Package
    • “Drop Shadow” MS2010 ESR Weapon Package
    • “Chimera” M1A2 SEPv3 Vehicle Skin
    • “Death's Head” Weapon Sticker
    • “Cryptic” Weapon Charm
    • “Operative” Dog Tag
    • Phantom XP Boost Set
      • 60 min Career XP Boost
      • 60 min Hardware XP Boost
      • 30 min Hardware XP Boost
      • 30 min Career XP Boost
 
