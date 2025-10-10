WTS: Intel Battlefield 6 Phantom Edition

Like everyone else I have an Intel Gamers Bundle Battlefield 6 Phantom Edition
$45 Paypal or Venmo
Get the Battlefield™ 6 Phantom Edition** and receive:
$45 Paypal or Venmo
Get the Battlefield™ 6 Phantom Edition** and receive:
- Full Game Download
- Battlefield Pro Token
- 1 Token redeemable against the season of first play
- Includes the season’s Battle Pass, 25 Tier Skips, exclusive rewards, and more
- The Phantom Pack, featuring:
- Phantom Squad: 4 Soldier Skins: Crossbones, Mirage, Specter, Wraith
- “Glimmer” Melee Knife Weapon Skin
- “Shrouded” M433 Weapon Package
- “Drop Shadow” MS2010 ESR Weapon Package
- “Chimera” M1A2 SEPv3 Vehicle Skin
- “Death's Head” Weapon Sticker
- “Cryptic” Weapon Charm
- “Operative” Dog Tag
- Phantom XP Boost Set
- 60 min Career XP Boost
- 60 min Hardware XP Boost
- 30 min Hardware XP Boost
- 30 min Career XP Boost