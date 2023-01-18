WTS i3 12100F / 3060 System, PS5, Odin Lite

Crossposted from Reddit.
I am selling a number of items locally. I am located in Lincoln Square, Chicago and prefer to make transactions in public (preferably in front of a police station) for cash. The items are:
PC built summer 2022. Components are as follows:
Launch, disc-edition Playstation 5. The device and controller are in pristine condition with no problems whatsoever. I do not have the original packaging. The following games (complete in cases) are included:
AYN Odin Lite. Purchased new in November 2022 and still in perfect condition. I have a case and the original packaging. Price is $200.
NES Mini Classic & SNES Mini Classic (European edition). Includes original packaging. Price is $140.
Panasonic TC-P55VT50 Plasma TV. This is considered the best plasma television for gaming as it can be overclocked to 1080p 120 Hz (I've never tried to do so, but this is what I've read). No burn in or scratches to screen. The stand has a few hair line scratches but nothing noticeable. Currently wrapped up in my basement. I don’t have the original remote control but can include a Logitech smart remote. $200
I'm interested in local cash, or trading for a Valve Steam Deck.
I am selling a number of items locally. I am located in Lincoln Square, Chicago and prefer to make transactions in public (preferably in front of a police station) for cash. The items are:
PC built summer 2022. Components are as follows:
- PSU: Super Flower Leadex III ARGB Gold ATX 550W
- SSD: Western Digital Blue SN570 NVMe M.2 2280 500GB
- CPU: Intel Core i3 12100F w/ stock cooler
- Motherboard: MSI MAG B660M Mortar WiFi
- RAM: G.Skill Ripjaws V 32 GB DDR4 3200 (4 sticks)
- Case: Sama IM01
- GPU: MSI Gaming X 3060
- Fans: Arctic 80 mm x 1 & Arctic 120 mm slim x 1
- OS: Windows 11 Home
Launch, disc-edition Playstation 5. The device and controller are in pristine condition with no problems whatsoever. I do not have the original packaging. The following games (complete in cases) are included:
- Elden Ring (PS5)
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (PS4)
- Demon's Souls (PS5)
- The Last of Us Part II (PS4)
- Returnal (PS5)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (PS4)
- Hitman III (PS5)
- Deathloop (PS5)
- Red Dead Redemption II (PS4)
AYN Odin Lite. Purchased new in November 2022 and still in perfect condition. I have a case and the original packaging. Price is $200.
NES Mini Classic & SNES Mini Classic (European edition). Includes original packaging. Price is $140.
Panasonic TC-P55VT50 Plasma TV. This is considered the best plasma television for gaming as it can be overclocked to 1080p 120 Hz (I've never tried to do so, but this is what I've read). No burn in or scratches to screen. The stand has a few hair line scratches but nothing noticeable. Currently wrapped up in my basement. I don’t have the original remote control but can include a Logitech smart remote. $200
I'm interested in local cash, or trading for a Valve Steam Deck.