WTS i3 12100F / 3060 System, PS5, Odin Lite

PSU: Super Flower Leadex III ARGB Gold ATX 550W

SSD: Western Digital Blue SN570 NVMe M.2 2280 500GB

CPU: Intel Core i3 12100F w/ stock cooler

Motherboard: MSI MAG B660M Mortar WiFi

RAM: G.Skill Ripjaws V 32 GB DDR4 3200 (4 sticks)

Case: Sama IM01

GPU: MSI Gaming X 3060

Fans: Arctic 80 mm x 1 & Arctic 120 mm slim x 1

OS: Windows 11 Home

Elden Ring (PS5)

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (PS4)

Demon's Souls (PS5)

The Last of Us Part II (PS4)

Returnal (PS5)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (PS4)

Hitman III (PS5)

Deathloop (PS5)

Red Dead Redemption II (PS4)

Crossposted from Reddit.I am selling a number of items locally. I am located in Lincoln Square, Chicago and prefer to make transactions in public (preferably in front of a police station) for cash. The items are:built summer 2022. Components are as follows:Price is $600.Launch, disc-edition. The device and controller are in pristine condition with no problems whatsoever. I do not have the original packaging. The following games (complete in cases) are included:Price is $500.. Purchased new in November 2022 and still in perfect condition. I have a case and the original packaging. Price is $200.(European edition). Includes original packaging. Price is $140.. This is considered the best plasma television for gaming as it can be overclocked to 1080p 120 Hz (I've never tried to do so, but this is what I've read). No burn in or scratches to screen. The stand has a few hair line scratches but nothing noticeable. Currently wrapped up in my basement. I don’t have the original remote control but can include a Logitech smart remote. $200I'm interested in local cash, or trading for a Valve Steam Deck.