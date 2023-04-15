WTS: Graphics Cards, Receivers etc.

H

halodude23

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 16, 2009
Messages
1,126
Hey guys,

I would like to sell the below items locally in the Boston/Massachusetts area for CASH if possible. My other options would be Zelle if I were to ship the below and I would need to estimate the shipping costs. Please let me know if you have any questions at all.

https://www.heatware.com/u/80042/to

Items:
  1. EVGA GTX 780 CLASSIFIED - $150
    -Note: Untested. Spent most of its life in storage.

  2. ASUS DUAL GTX 1060 6 GB - $150
    -Note: Recently replaced this card.

  3. SAPPHIRE HD 7950 - $60
    -Note: Untested. Spent most of its life in storage.

  4. YAMAHA RX-679 7.2 Receiver - $200
    -Note    : Comes with the remote controller and YPAO calibration device.

  5. Ergotron Dual Arm Mount - $300
    -Note:     Comes with (x8) Thumbscrews. Will need to look for them.

  6. Ergoton Single Arm Mount - $125
    -Note: Comes with (x4) Thumb Screws. Will need to look for them.

  7. ASUS VG27AQ 27 inch Monitor (1440p & 144 hz) - $250
    -Note: Comes with Power Cord.

  8. ASUS MG279Q 27 inch Monitor (1440p & 144 hz)/SN: H5LMTF100749 - $175
    -Note:     This monitor has one black dead pixel and some discoloration that's noticeable at white backgrounds near the right side. Some scuffing at the frame of the corner as well. Comes with Power Cord.

  9. ASUS MG279Q 27 inch Monitor (1440p & 144 hz) - $225
    -Note: Comes with power cord.
20230414_165535.jpg


20230414_165806.jpg
20230414_174351.jpg
20230414_174411.jpg
20230414_165713.jpg

20230414_165704.jpg


20230414_170131.jpg
20230414_165920.jpg
20230414_170016.jpg
20230414_170037.jpg

20230414_172401.jpg

20230414_171948.jpg

20230414_172523.jpg

20230414_172808.jpg


20230414_172731.jpg



20230414_173029.jpg
20230414_173413.jpg
20230414_174525.jpg
20230414_174534.jpg
 

Attachments

  • 20230414_165818.jpg
    20230414_165818.jpg
    257.1 KB · Views: 0
  • 20230414_171905.jpg
    20230414_171905.jpg
    195.1 KB · Views: 0
  • 20230414_172808.jpg
    20230414_172808.jpg
    351.8 KB · Views: 0
  • 20230414_173413.jpg
    20230414_173413.jpg
    138.6 KB · Views: 0
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top