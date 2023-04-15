WTS: Graphics Cards, Receivers etc.

EVGA GTX 780 CLASSIFIED - $150

-Note: Untested. Spent most of its life in storage.



ASUS DUAL GTX 1060 6 GB - $150

-Note: Recently replaced this card.



SAPPHIRE HD 7950 - $60

-Note: Untested. Spent most of its life in storage.



YAMAHA RX-679 7.2 Receiver - $200

-Note: Comes with the remote controller and YPAO calibration device.



Ergotron Dual Arm Mount - $300

-Note: Comes with (x8) Thumbscrews. Will need to look for them.



Ergoton Single Arm Mount - $125

-Note: Comes with (x4) Thumb Screws. Will need to look for them.



ASUS VG27AQ 27 inch Monitor (1440p & 144 hz) - $250

-Note: Comes with Power Cord.



ASUS MG279Q 27 inch Monitor (1440p & 144 hz)/SN: H5LMTF100749 - $175

-Note: This monitor has one black dead pixel and some discoloration that's noticeable at white backgrounds near the right side. Some scuffing at the frame of the corner as well. Comes with Power Cord.



ASUS MG279Q 27 inch Monitor (1440p & 144 hz) - $225

-Note: Comes with power cord.

Hey guys,I would like to sell the below items locally in the Boston/Massachusetts area for CASH if possible. My other options would be Zelle if I were to ship the below and I would need to estimate the shipping costs. Please let me know if you have any questions at all.