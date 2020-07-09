WTS: CompTIA CySA+ Voucher

H

halodude23

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 16, 2009
Messages
1,119
Hi All,

I am selling my CompTIA CySA+ Voucher for $250 (Paypal Gift) as I am not longer interested in taking this exam.

This voucher works for either CS0-001 or CS0-002.
Expiration: 09/11/2020

Please let me know if you have any questions.

Thank you!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top