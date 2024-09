WTS: Alienware m18 R1 w/Intel i9 and Nvidia 4090

Alienware m18 R1 - SOLD shipped lower 48

Specs (taken from Dells site under my products) are:

Intel 13th Gen Core i9 13980HX (24-Core, 36MB L3 Cache, up to 5.6GHz Max Turbo Frequency)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 16GB GDDR6

18" QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 165Hz, 3ms, Comfort-View Plus, NVIDIA G-SYNC + DDS, 100% DCI-P3, FHD IR Camera

32 GB: 2 x 16 GB, DDR5, 4800 M T/s

2TB, M.2, PCIe NVMe, SSD (This is a Samsung OEM Drive and additionally included is an Intel 1TB SSD w/Heatsink)

Intel(R) Killer(TM) Wi-Fi 6E A X1675, 2x2, 802.11ax, Bluetooth wireless card

Alienware CherryMX ultra low-profile mechanical laptop keyboard with per-key AlienFX lighting - US English

6-Cell Battery, 97WHr, 330W Adapter

Under Premium Support (transferable) with Accidental Protection until May 17th, 2026

Selling my m18.It's adult owned, used, and maintained and will come with a fresh install of Windows 11 Home.I do have Corgis at home, I will do my best to ensure no hair travels with it, but if you're an extremely allergic person, please note.My heatware is https://www.heatware.com/u/9448 going back over 20 years trading here on the forums.I accept Paypal from established traders only, please include your references with your PM.I will update the post with pictures tomorrow.Condition is subjective, I would say 8-9/10 it has signs of use but it has light scratches from transport. The screen picture was taken in a pitch black room with the iPhone compensating, there is panel glow and backlight bleed along the top edge, but it's completely useable for gaming and everyday tasks.Any questions, fire off a PM.