WTS: Alienware m18 R1 w/Intel i9 and Nvidia 4090

Selling my m18.
It's adult owned, used, and maintained and will come with a fresh install of Windows 11 Home.
I do have Corgis at home, I will do my best to ensure no hair travels with it, but if you're an extremely allergic person, please note.
My heatware is https://www.heatware.com/u/9448 going back over 20 years trading here on the forums.
I accept Paypal from established traders only, please include your references with your PM.
I will update the post with pictures tomorrow.
Alienware m18 R1 - SOLD shipped lower 48
Specs (taken from Dells site under my products) are:
Any questions, fire off a PM.
- Intel 13th Gen Core i9 13980HX (24-Core, 36MB L3 Cache, up to 5.6GHz Max Turbo Frequency)
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 16GB GDDR6
- 18" QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 165Hz, 3ms, Comfort-View Plus, NVIDIA G-SYNC + DDS, 100% DCI-P3, FHD IR Camera
- 32 GB: 2 x 16 GB, DDR5, 4800 M T/s
- 2TB, M.2, PCIe NVMe, SSD (This is a Samsung OEM Drive and additionally included is an Intel 1TB SSD w/Heatsink)
- Intel(R) Killer(TM) Wi-Fi 6E A X1675, 2x2, 802.11ax, Bluetooth wireless card
- Alienware CherryMX ultra low-profile mechanical laptop keyboard with per-key AlienFX lighting - US English
- 6-Cell Battery, 97WHr, 330W Adapter
- Under Premium Support (transferable) with Accidental Protection until May 17th, 2026
