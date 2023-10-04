WTS 8x8TB + 2x4TB 3.5" drives

It was time for a storage upgrade, here is what I replaced.. Not looking at breaking up this bundle right now because I bought 10 drives and have the boxes from those.6x8TB HGST Ultrastar HUH728080ALE601 - These were purchased from GoHardDrive.com and have a 5 year warranty. Purchase dates are 9/20/2021 and 10/11/2021 so there is plenty of warranty left. I did have to RMA two of them when I initially received them and have full confidence that there will be zero issues if another RMA needs to be done. One of the drives does have a single bad sector, and could be RMAd, but it ran in my NAS for over a year without developing a second. All receipts/invoices come with the drives.1x8TB WD Gold WD8004FRYZ mfg 05/25/2021 - serial based warranty until 05/13/20271x8TB WD Red WD80EFZX mfg 03/16/20172x4TB HGST HUS726040ALE610 mfg 11/2016 and 12/2016All drives have been secure wiped to DoD standards and then screenshots of CrystalDiskInfo is available if you wanted to check them out before I ship them.Domestic shipping only. I can currently accept PayPal and Zelle, but if I need to subscribe to another service I don't mind. If there are transaction fees I will accept them. Will only sell to established forum members.