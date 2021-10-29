WTF - Z690/uATX ?

J

johnrea77

Limp Gawd
Joined
Dec 4, 2006
Messages
148
Looking over the list of Z690 mobos that are coming out early next month. The huge percentage of these are ATX or eATX. Since we are not relying on SLI/Crossfire that much these days I don't understand the need for a huge system. I've done ITX builds and managed to work out some tight situations in a Silverstone FT03 mini case. My sweet spot is a uATX mobo w/ two M.2 SSD slots.

I hope we see more uATX Z690 mobos released in the weeks ahead. I'm not swithing to a bigger case.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top