WTF - Z690/uATX ?

Looking over the list of Z690 mobos that are coming out early next month. The huge percentage of these are ATX or eATX. Since we are not relying on SLI/Crossfire that much these days I don't understand the need for a huge system. I've done ITX builds and managed to work out some tight situations in a Silverstone FT03 mini case. My sweet spot is a uATX mobo w/ two M.2 SSD slots.



I hope we see more uATX Z690 mobos released in the weeks ahead. I'm not swithing to a bigger case.