Son of a.. the 5600X was $269 when I added it to my wish list a few days ago. Now it is suddenly $300 at NewEgg. It is still $272 at Amazon (for now) but I really wanted to use NewEgg's Quad Pay on this new build. $394 for the 5800x which is likely the better value now. I'll also have to read some benchmark comparisons because the i7 10700K is sitting comfortably at $329.