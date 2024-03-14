WTBorrow: Synology 4+ bay NAS (diskless) FOUND!

edit: You guys are awesome! I'll open this back up if my first arrangement doesn't work out for some reason.

Hi all,Maybe a long shot here, but thought I'd give it a try.I was in the middle of transferring several TBs of data from an older Synology to a newer one when the former died. I think it's repairable, but I have neither the tools nor the desire to fix it since I was upgrading from it anyway.If anyone has a 4+ bay Synology that they aren't using ATM, I was wondering if you'd consider shipping it to me so that I can just swap my disks in, be off to the races, and finish the data transfer. Otherwise I'll have to figure out another solution that involves more hassle/time (such as taking the disks out of my newer Synology, swapping the older drives in, copying everything from there to an external and then copying it back to the new array hoping the external survives until I'm done - which doesn't give me the warmest of fuzzies).Estimated time I'd need to keep the unit - maybe a week or two in order to transfer everything?I'm of course more than willing and happy to pay for shipping both ways, as well as a "rental fee" of some kind. This can be negotiated; I have PC parts, Steam keys, and of course cash.Please DM me if you can help fulfill this request. Thanks [H]!