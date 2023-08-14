WTB: Xbox One X

MrSneis

I have a fondness for this now older console, but the local market and facebook marketplace especially, even ebay, are just --- the worst.

In transparency here, I am a picky SOB. I'm looking for a One X console that is ideally adult owned, clean, mint condition, and complete with box. Even better if you have one of the "Scorpio" editions. Extras are nice but not required.

Let me know if you have one you're thinking about selling for a fair price?
 
I have one but we think keeping the box for anything but expensive radio equipment and large things that are difficult to find a box for rma shipping purposes is stupid. It's been in a box with all it's accessories since 2020. DINK couple owned.
 
