WTB: X99 CPU for Gaming!

I'm putting together a rig for a friend who has had a good run of bad luck the last couple years and I need a CPU with some clock speed to throw in one of my Rampage 5 Extreme boards for him. I would love a hex core but I think 4 cores would be fine, preferably with HT, as long as I can take the CPU to 4ghz or further easily.
I've got waterblocks for the board, I'll be watercooling the cpu as well, and I may even put my Hydro Copper GTX 690 in it for him so it should be a pretty badass rig if you guys can help me find a good CPU. If you are looking for anything in trade, ask away I have plenty of stuff to sell/trade that I haven't gone through and posted up yet.
Heat - http://heatware.com/eval.php?id=33666
eBay - http://feedback.ebay.com/ws/eBayISAPI.dll?ViewFeedback2&userid=guitarslingerchris&ftab=AllFeedback
