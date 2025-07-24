  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

WTB: X58 motherboard - Found

Status
Not open for further replies.
H

Haswellbeast

Limp Gawd
2FA
Joined
Feb 5, 2025
Messages
446
I have a lot of fun with Intel X58. Unfortunately, I think my motherboard is trying to give up the ghost. Its needing a ton of Northbridge voltage just to be stable, and it's just acting really strange. (Power cycle to post, not picking up drives, not picking up USB all the time, etc) So anyway, I was wondering if anyone has an extra or doesn't need it anymore and could sell it. I have no preference on what board, as most seem to be pretty good no matter what.
 
Status
Not open for further replies.
Back
Top