WTB: X58 motherboard - Found

Haswellbeast
Limp Gawd
2FA
- Joined
- Feb 5, 2025
- Messages
- 446
I have a lot of fun with Intel X58. Unfortunately, I think my motherboard is trying to give up the ghost. Its needing a ton of Northbridge voltage just to be stable, and it's just acting really strange. (Power cycle to post, not picking up drives, not picking up USB all the time, etc) So anyway, I was wondering if anyone has an extra or doesn't need it anymore and could sell it. I have no preference on what board, as most seem to be pretty good no matter what.