WTB: Wifi AP

jimthebob
Well, since my current wifi AP crapped the bed last night, I am in need of a replacement. Doesn't need to have all the latest and greatest standards as it will be mostly used for a few security cameras, a bunch of smart devices (such as light switches), and a couple phones. As I don't need anything too fancy, I'd like to keep the price down as much as possible b/c at a certain price point it'd just make more sense to buy something new (figured might as well try my luck here first). Lmk what y'all have, TIA!