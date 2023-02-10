WTB: White GPU (3000 series)

Aspendancer
Weaksauce
- Joined
- Aug 24, 2014
- Messages
- 112
Looking to finish out a white build. Prefer 3070 or 3080 series card.
Gigabyte Vision maybe my first choice followed by Asus and Zotac, not sure if I'm interested in mined cards or not, let me know the history.
Let me know what ya got and price.
I have old heatware under aspendancer.
