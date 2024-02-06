WTB: Used Summer clothing for donation to people who literally have nothing...

I'll buy used, Summer clothing that you don't need... anything from socks, pants, shorts, underwear, t-shirts, shirts, etc., etc., etc. Much appreciated, but nothing for Winter like jackets or heavy sweaters.



It's my way to donate to people who literally have nothing... they wear one pair of underwear and wash the other pair and hang to dry in the air, only to change the next day and wash the first while wearing the second.



I'm happy to pay for shipping and your clothing... if you have stuff that you never wear or has a small hole or rip somewhere (as long as it's still wearable in public), I will take it... you can throw everything together and I will send to local laundry service before I take it for donation. Please be reasonable... don't charge too much, but I'm happy to pay a reasonable fee for your used, old clothing.



Thank you!!!