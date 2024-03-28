WTB USB Flash Drive

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature may not be available in some browsers.
I'd echo this..for me to sell one would just be a PITA. Not only that, they are a dime a dozen these days.this is one thing i would suggest against getting used. you can get a new 128 high speed one on amazon for <$15 inc shipping. just a suggestion...
for dual tips i got this one, its the fastest usb stick ive ever used, basically full internal speed on the right usb portI'd echo this..for me to sell one would just be a PITA. Not only that, they are a dime a dozen these days.
That said, I really like this one. It is both USB A and USB C.