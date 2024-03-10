WTB - Unifi UAP and Switch

Hey all,

Looking for a Unifi UAP 6 Pro for my church, they had an original UAP (old green ring ones) that are finally dieing, hoping someone might have something they are looking to part with.

Also looking for a unifi POE switch (care more about deal than port qty, the 8 Lite is more than enough, a bigger one wont be a problem to use eventually for the right price).

Thanks,
-W.Feather
 
If you're okay souring the parts individually, I got a U6 Pro, used but like new I could sell you for $105 shipped. I just checked for any PoE switches, and all the ones I have are already deployed, no extras. You could always use a PoE injector though and save yourself from having to buy a switch.
 
I have a switch 8 poe and several ac lites and an ac-iw. No wifi 6 stuff though. Also a usg and cloud key g1. I'd prefer to sell everything as a package, but if you're interested in the ac lites I'd consider splitting them and the switch out.
 
Bump. Been a long week at work out of town etc ... been neglecting following up here.

SunnyD said:
I have a switch 8 poe and several ac lites and an ac-iw. No wifi 6 stuff though. Also a usg and cloud key g1. I'd prefer to sell everything as a package, but if you're interested in the ac lites I'd consider splitting them and the switch out.
SunnyD, thanks for the offer, any interest in selling just the switch?

trick0502 said:
edgeswitch 16 150w?
https://store.ui.com/us/en/products/es-16-150w
Little too overkill for the application here, only ~2-3 AP's need power off the switch and a POE cam. Trying to keep in Unifi family mostly to allow for easier remote management (Especially if I ever stop being the one to maintain the network ... trying to think of the "next guy")
 
