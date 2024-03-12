WTB: Top of the line Z590 WiFi Motherboard for 11900K

LFaWolf
Looking to pair a 11900K with a top of the line Z590 motherboard. WiFi 6 or better is a must. May consider Z490 board if the BIOS has been updated to accommodate my 11900K.
Budget is $100-$150, depends on what you have.
Payment: PayPal Goods and Services.
Heatware - https://www.heatware.com/u/96001/to
PM me what you have and how much you want.
