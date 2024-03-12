WTB: Top of the line Z590 WiFi Motherboard for 11900K

Status
Not open for further replies.
LFaWolf

LFaWolf

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 7, 2016
Messages
1,434
Looking to pair a 11900K with a top of the line Z590 motherboard. WiFi 6 or better is a must. May consider Z490 board if the BIOS has been updated to accommodate my 11900K.

Budget is $100-$150, depends on what you have.

Payment: PayPal Goods and Services.

Heatware - https://www.heatware.com/u/96001/to

PM me what you have and how much you want.
 
I have 2 gigabyte boards. One is an aorus master and the other is a vision g if interested in either. The Vision G is new. Won it as part of a newegg shuffle years ago but its just been sitting in my closet.
 
Status
Not open for further replies.
Back
Top