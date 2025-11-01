  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

WTB: Thermalright V2 GPU cooler

V

VoodooRufus

Weaksauce
Joined
May 23, 2017
Messages
119
Probably a really long shot, but looking for a Thermalright V2 video cooler from the late 2000s.

Thanks!
 

Attachments

  • rTwGa6nGQFdX4p2LvRKxnZ.jpg
    rTwGa6nGQFdX4p2LvRKxnZ.jpg
    13.2 KB · Views: 0
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top