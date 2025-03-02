WTB/TF: Intel 10900

Gillbot
Looking to trade my 10700k for a 10900. Also willing to buy, don’t need the k version but won’t turn it down if the deal is good.
FS/FT:
HP Prodesk 600 G1DM(SRP) $10 plus shipping
Intel i3-4160T CPU
16GB Ram
128GB SSD w/ Win10 Pro
Power Supply
$25 $20
Dell Optiplex 5070 Micro $225 plus shipping
Intel i7-9700T CPU
8GB Ram
1TB SSD & 1TB HDD w/ Win10 Pro
Power Supply
$125 plus shipping
Dell Optiplex 7070 Micro
Intel i9-9900 CPU
32GB Ram
256GB NVME SSD & 1TB Sata SSD w/ Win10 Pro
Power Supply
$325 $275
Prices are OBO
