WTB/TF: Intel 10900

Looking to trade my 10700k for a 10900. Also willing to buy, don’t need the k version but won’t turn it down if the deal is good.

FS/FT:
HP Prodesk 600 G1DM(SRP)
Intel i3-4160T CPU
16GB Ram
128GB SSD w/ Win10 Pro
Power Supply
$25 $20 $10 plus shipping

Dell Optiplex 5070 Micro
Intel i7-9700T CPU
8GB Ram
1TB SSD & 1TB HDD w/ Win10 Pro
Power Supply
$125 plus shipping

Dell Optiplex 7070 Micro
Intel i9-9900 CPU
32GB Ram
256GB NVME SSD & 1TB Sata SSD w/ Win10 Pro
Power Supply
$325 $275 $225 plus shipping

Prices are OBO
 
Last edited:
Not sure my micro PC can run it, let me look into that and i'll PM if so/
 
