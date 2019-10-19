WTB: Surface Pro 4

dnphamus13
Missed the opportunity on this, but looking for pretty much the same thing.
Can offer up to $375 (for the i7-6650U), depending on accessories and condition.
* Intel i5-6300U or i7-6650U
* 256gb SSD
* 8gb Ram
* Windows 10 Pro
* Genuine Type Cover (Black)
* Original genuine Charger
Pictures and Heatware is a must. Also, must be willing to ship to a 'APO AE 09330' via USPS
As for payment I can do Paypal (no gift) or Google.
