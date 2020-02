WTB: Surface Pro 4

Missed the opportunity on this , but looking for pretty much the same thing.Can offer up to $375 (for the i7-6650U), depending on accessories and condition.* Intel i5-6300U or i7-6650U* 256gb SSD* 8gb Ram* Windows 10 Pro* Genuine Type Cover (Black)* Original genuine ChargerPictures and Heatware is a must. Also, must be willing to ship to a 'APO AE 09330' via USPSAs for payment I can do Paypal (no gift) or Google.