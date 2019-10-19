WTB: Surface Pro 4

D

dnphamus13

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 3, 2009
Messages
392
Missed the opportunity on this, but looking for pretty much the same thing.

Can offer up to $375 (for the i7-6650U), depending on accessories and condition.

* Intel i5-6300U or i7-6650U
* 256gb SSD
* 8gb Ram
* Windows 10 Pro
* Genuine Type Cover (Black)
* Original genuine Charger

Pictures and Heatware is a must. Also, must be willing to ship to a 'APO AE 09330' via USPS

As for payment I can do Paypal (no gift) or Google.
 
jimphreak

jimphreak

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 27, 2012
Messages
1,715
dnphamus13 said:
Nightly bump. I'll be answering replies after work
Click to expand...
I've got a Surface Pro 3, i5, 4GB, 128GB, Windows 10 Pro for $200 if you decide that's enough for you. Can take pics this evening. Heatware under jimphreak (100-0-0).
 
D

dnphamus13

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 3, 2009
Messages
392
jimphreak said:
I've got a Surface Pro 3, i5, 4GB, 128GB, Windows 10 Pro for $200 if you decide that's enough for you. Can take pics this evening. Heatware under jimphreak (100-0-0).
Click to expand...
Thanks for the bump, but not interested in the Surface Pro 3
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top