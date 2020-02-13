WTB: SSD & ECC Ram (*E*)

S

Silvers24

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 11, 2007
Messages
479
May not be to well detailed, but I am looking for two SSD's identical, cheap around 60GB or 120GB.
And I need ECC ram. The system I need the ram for is a ThinkServer (lenovo) TS140.
Either one x4 stick, or maybe two, or one x8 stick. It has 4GB atm. (Its DDR3)
(I am not sure with a server, if having two dimms makes a difference vs having just one. As I am not going to max out the system.)

Paying Paypal, HMU pls. Heat should be in Sig.
Thanks. :D
 
Last edited:
S

Silvers24

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 11, 2007
Messages
479
Ahh, you are correct, this will only take ECC Unbuffered. So now that I know what I am looking for as far as that goes...then this is what I am looking for.
So thank you Spart, but it seems I may not be able to use your ram. Thanks :D
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top