WTB: SSD & ECC Ram (*E*)

May not be to well detailed, but I am looking for two SSD's identical, cheap around 60GB or 120GB.And I need ECC ram. The system I need the ram for is a ThinkServer (lenovo) TS140.Either one x4 stick, or maybe two, or one x8 stick. It has 4GB atm. (Its DDR3)(I am not sure with a server, if having two dimms makes a difference vs having just one. As I am not going to max out the system.)Paying Paypal, HMU pls. Heat should be in Sig.Thanks.