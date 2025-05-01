WTB: SFF RTX 5080

Thug Esquire
[H]ard|Gawd
2FA
- Joined
- May 4, 2005
- Messages
- 1,560
Hi team, looking for an SFF-sized RTX 5080. SFF is a must (this usually means it's got a 2-slot design). Founders Edition would be ideal, but I'm not holding my breath!
I'm in the VPA and crossing my fingers that I'll get an invite and/or the RTX 5080 SUPER will drop in the meantime
Please DM if you would like to sell and share your Heat. Please make sure your Heatware profile is updated with your [H] username. Thanks in advance.
