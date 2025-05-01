  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

WTB: SFF RTX 5080

Thug Esquire

Thug Esquire

[H]ard|Gawd
2FA
Joined
May 4, 2005
Messages
1,560
Hi team, looking for an SFF-sized RTX 5080. SFF is a must (this usually means it's got a 2-slot design). Founders Edition would be ideal, but I'm not holding my breath!

I'm in the VPA and crossing my fingers that I'll get an invite and/or the RTX 5080 SUPER will drop in the meantime :)

Please DM if you would like to sell and share your Heat. Please make sure your Heatware profile is updated with your [H] username. Thanks in advance.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top