WTB: Ryzen 5 and mobo, maybe RAM

Looking for a used combo. Maybe you upgraded and have some parts laying around. I was specifically looking at a R5 3600 or 3600X but am open to others if the price is right.



For motherboard, I’m looking for anything with pcie4.0 support and not very picky about much else.



RAM is the least of my worries, but I am in need of 16GB+ of DDR4 if you have anything available.



would prefer a known stable combo but will also entertain buying components separately. Please be willing to take PayPal,Venmo or Zelle and please be willing to shop insured for full retail value In case of issues.