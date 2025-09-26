  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
WTB PS4 Pro

Mode13

Mode13

my ps4 pro crapped out of course, so now im looking for a replacement. These go regularly on fb marketplace and ebay for 100-120. Looking to spend in that range. It will be shipped to 85653, heat under mode13

Hoping for an adult owned / non smoking house system, and please make sure that the disc drive is working with no issues as my collection of games is entirely physical discs.

Bonus points if it comes with some games i might not already have or the original box.

P.s. i do not want a regular or slim ps4 and cannot afford a ps5.
 
