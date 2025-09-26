WTB PS4 Pro

Mode13
Gawd
- Jun 11, 2018
my ps4 pro crapped out of course, so now im looking for a replacement. These go regularly on fb marketplace and ebay for 100-120. Looking to spend in that range. It will be shipped to 85653, heat under mode13
Hoping for an adult owned / non smoking house system, and please make sure that the disc drive is working with no issues as my collection of games is entirely physical discs.
Bonus points if it comes with some games i might not already have or the original box.
P.s. i do not want a regular or slim ps4 and cannot afford a ps5.
