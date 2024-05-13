WTB: Pixel 4/5/6

My Pixel 3 has finally bit the dust, so I'm looking for a replacement that's a tad more modern. I'm looking to spend about $100-140, and am fine with a phone with a cracked screen so long as it is not absolutely shattered. At this price I figure I'm probably looking at a Pixel 5 or 5A, but if someone has a slightly-damaged Pixel 6/a that would be super too. An unlocked model is ideal, but I can tolerate a Verizon-locked one. Send me what you've got and what you want for it; PP F&F available for established sellers.