WTB: Pixel 4/5/6

I

[Ion]

[H]ard DCOTM February 2024
Joined
Jun 2, 2009
Messages
1,233
My Pixel 3 has finally bit the dust, so I'm looking for a replacement that's a tad more modern. I'm looking to spend about $100-140, and am fine with a phone with a cracked screen so long as it is not absolutely shattered. At this price I figure I'm probably looking at a Pixel 5 or 5A, but if someone has a slightly-damaged Pixel 6/a that would be super too. An unlocked model is ideal, but I can tolerate a Verizon-locked one. Send me what you've got and what you want for it; PP F&F available for established sellers.
 
I've got an unlocked Pixel 4a that has some cosmetic issues: had the d-brand skin that I had put on when the phone was brand new, peeled off some of the backing when I went to remove it :( Works great otherwise.
$60 + S&H and it's yours. Comes in original box, if that matters. Can take pics if interested.
 
  • Like
Reactions: [Ion]
like this
slavie said:
I've got an unlocked Pixel 4a that has some cosmetic issues: had the d-brand skin that I had put on when the phone was brand new, peeled off some of the backing when I went to remove it :( Works great otherwise.
$60 + S&H and it's yours. Comes in original box, if that matters. Can take pics if interested.
Click to expand...
Thank you. I'd like to wait a day or two and see if a 5 shows up, but that's appealing if nothing else materialises.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top