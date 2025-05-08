  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

WTB: Nvidia RTX 5080 Founders Edition

V

Vader

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 22, 2002
Messages
5,121
Hi folks. So I bought an RTX 5080 Astral and for some reason my brain wasn't working when I pulled the trigger as I thought it was smaller than the 5090 Astral. It's probably the nicest looking GPU I've owned but there are two things wrong. One, it's TOO BIG. I had planned to use this in a new Xframe X70 build but it's simply too big. The second is that at the end of the day, I'm really partial towards Founders Edition cards so that's what I'm looking for and only looking for. I will be posting my Astral RTX 5080 which is brand new, only opened to realize it was too big, but I will not do that until I find a Founders Edition RTX 5080.

Have paypal standing by. Thanks
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top