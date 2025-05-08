WTB: Nvidia RTX 5080 Founders Edition

Hi folks. So I bought an RTX 5080 Astral and for some reason my brain wasn't working when I pulled the trigger as I thought it was smaller than the 5090 Astral. It's probably the nicest looking GPU I've owned but there are two things wrong. One, it's TOO BIG. I had planned to use this in a new Xframe X70 build but it's simply too big. The second is that at the end of the day, I'm really partial towards Founders Edition cards so that's what I'm looking for and only looking for. I will be posting my Astral RTX 5080 which is brand new, only opened to realize it was too big, but I will not do that until I find a Founders Edition RTX 5080.



Have paypal standing by. Thanks