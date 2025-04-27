  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
WTB: Note 20 Ultra or S23

Looking for a Note 20 ultra or a S23 ultra.

Long shot, but would prefer to purchase here.
 
Looking to see if I have my Note 20 ultras still. I think I still do have 2 of them. One had a broken screen, where the other is in great shape.
 
Hmm...let me see what I have. ATT sent me a brand new note when my existing phone's network was being shut off but I never used it so it should be bnib if it's the right model.

It's a Note 9, lol.
 
