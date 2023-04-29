Wtb Nintendo DS (dsi, 3ds, 2ds, whatever)

Hi, looking for another Nintendo DS. A fellow [H] member hooked me up with a real nice 3ds that I gave my kid for Christmas except I can never use it lol.



I want to play Dragon Quest IX but the kid is addicted to animal crossing so I can never get on in the evenings. It's a regular DS game and works on any model. I'd prefer a DSi or newer that takes SD cards so I can softmod without buying one of those gold carts. Prefer xl models because I wear real thick glasses.



Don't need anything fancy just cheapish. Lmk.