WTB : mATX Build Parts

CPU : 8-12C, preferably a 5700X/5800X/5900X, but something like a 3900X is fine as well

Mobo : Anything is fine (WiFi optional), as long as it has good VRM (~105W). Prefer X570/B550, but open to B450/X470/X370 as well

RAM : 32GB in any configuration with decent timings >= 3600

PSU : Anything ~600W+, 80+ Gold, fully modular, <= 6.2" / 160mm. Prefer SeaSonic, but other brands are fine as well

HSF : Anything that can air cool a 105W Ryzen and is <= 5.25" / 133mm

GPU : 3060 Ti <= 10.5" / 265mm

Looking for parts to put together a full mATX Ryzen build (CPU, mobo, RAM, PSU, HSF, GPU)Already have an mATX case (Lian Li 170M)The GPU is a maybe depending on price, already have an eVGA 1660 Super SC Ultra that is fine for now.Not in a rush to build, will keep this thread open as long as I am still looking.Heat is at : https://www.heatware.com/u/27357/to Thanks in advance!Best regards,