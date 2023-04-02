WTB: Macbook Pro (M1 or M2)

I'm trying to get something for travel/work that will also double for some misc. gaming. Kind of sick of windows lately. I have a microcenter nearby and they just dropped the base M2 14" to $1900 so please keep that in mind.



Models I'm interested in:

14" M1 or M2

13" M2 - if it has 16GB of memory



I'm leaning more towards the 14" models since I've seen them go as low as $1250 on ebay for the basic M1, but if you have a cheap 13" M2 I'd consider it, since I dislike the screen notch and like the better portability. SSD size doesn't matter to me since I have a million SSDs lying around now with portable cases. I have pretty much anything computer related if you want some stuff in trade as well.



Payment: I don't have paypal anymore but can do zelle, crypto, etc.