[WTB] Lower end APU setup

I am trying to put together a build to give/donate to the fire department I am on where I live. We are a small local volunteer fire department so we do not have vast amount of funding to buy anything outside the absolute necessities. This is mainly coming out of my pocket and I do not have a massive budget.
The computer we have now is absolutely obsolete and is only use should be target practice. I am looking to build them something that will hold them over for a decent amount of time.
The only thing the computer is really used for is office suite and some minor tasks so it does not have to be crazy powerful, but would like something that will be decently reliable.
I'm not asking for donations, but if you do decide to donate I am sure that I can get a hold of what you would need to write off the charitable donation. Let me know what you have and a price please. Also if needed I can provide information for anyone wanting to verify.
Needing:
PSU
CPU/APU
MOBO
RAM
SSD- roughly 500gb
Case
My heatware
