WTB Low Profile GPU for light gaming.

I want to put this in an older HP 600 G3 SFF computer. Currently I have a GT 1030 DDR5 in it, so it would have to be an upgrade from that.
I know low profile GPUs command a bit of a premium, Hopefully I can find something for $100 or under. But if the cost outweighs the advantages
by too much I'll just stick with what I have. I know it may not be worth it for such and old system. Thanks!
