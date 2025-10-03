  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
WTB Low Profile GPU for light gaming.

Grimham

I want to put this in an older HP 600 G3 SFF computer. Currently I have a GT 1030 DDR5 in it, so it would have to be an upgrade from that.
I know low profile GPUs command a bit of a premium, Hopefully I can find something for $100 or under. But if the cost outweighs the advantages
by too much I'll just stick with what I have. I know it may not be worth it for such and old system. Thanks!
 
