WTB Koolance QDC's

Need to find some additional Koolance QDC's for a new project. Looking specifically for male threaded QD3's, and female 10x16 (3/8 x 5/8) compression type. Standard silver/nickle plating to avoid any paint flakes or anything in the loop. Although if price is right, I may buy some black spares for other possible uses. Not looking for twist lock types, but for barb....if you have a bunch to offload and the price is right, could find some use for them...But primarily looking for compression for this project.
Message me with what you got, much appreciated.
