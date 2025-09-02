  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
WTB Koolance QDC's

I

Ikasu

[H]ard|Gawd
2FA
Joined
Jul 24, 2007
Messages
1,688
Need to find some additional Koolance QDC's for a new project. Looking specifically for male threaded QD3's, and female 10x16 (3/8 x 5/8) compression type. Standard silver/nickle plating to avoid any paint flakes or anything in the loop. Although if price is right, I may buy some black spares for other possible uses. Not looking for twist lock types, but for barb....if you have a bunch to offload and the price is right, could find some use for them...But primarily looking for compression for this project.

Message me with what you got, much appreciated.
 
