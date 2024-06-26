WTB: iPad Pro 11"

D

dirksquarejaw

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 3, 2006
Messages
2,005
Hello everyone,

I’m looking to purchase an iPad Pro for my wife. Here are the specifics we’re interested in:

• Model: iPad Pro 11”
• Storage: 128GB or larger
• Connectivity: Wi-Fi and cellular, if possible
• Accessories: Case, screen protector, and pencil
• Processor: M1 chip preferred but not necessary

Location: AZ
Heatware: in sig

Thanks in advance!
 
